Abrams’ sacrifice fly, Tena’s pinch-hit HR in the 10th lift Nationals over White Sox 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Abrams’ sacrifice fly scored automatic runner Daylen Lile from third in the 10th inning, pinch-hitter José Tena followed with a solo homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Sunday for their second straight extra-innings win.

After the teams played nine scoreless innings, Lile advanced to third on Jorbit Vivas’ groundout and scored when left fielder Tanner Murray injured his shoulder making a diving catch on Abrams’ sinking liner.

Tena followed with his first homer of the season off Chicago closer Seranthony Dominguez.

The White Sox closed within 2-1 in the bottom half of the 10th when Tristan Peters singled in automatic runner Derek Hill from second with one out. But, Paxton Schultz, called up from Triple-A before the game, struck out Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas to earn his first career save.

Richard Lovelady (2-1), Washington’s second reliever, pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Dominguez (1-3) allowed two runs (one earned) in the 10th on one hit for the loss.

Washington starter Foster Griffin allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings and lowered his ERA to 2.67. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two in his longest outing this season after pitching the previous three in Japan.

Chicago’s Sean Burke pitched 7 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit ball in bulk relief, the longest outing of his career. He entered after opener Bryan Hudson pitched a 1-2-3 first.

Burke struck out four and walked none. He retired 15 straight after allowing a single to James Wood with two outs in the third.

Washington center fielder Jacob Young jumped high against the wall to grab Murray’s sharp drive leading off the bottom of the seventh.

Up next

Nationals: RHP Zack Littell (0-3, 7.56 ERA) faces Mets RHP Clay Holmes (2-2, 2.10 ERA) in New York on Tuesday.

White Sox: LHP Anthony Kay (1-1, 5.57 ERA) pitches the opener against the visiting Angels on Monday. Los Angeles has not announced a starter.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press