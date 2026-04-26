Roupp’s stellar pitching, Schmitt’s 3-run homer propel Giants to 6-3 win over Marlins

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Landen Roupp held Miami to two hits in 7 2/3 innings and Casey Schmitt hit a go-ahead home run for the second straight game as the San Francisco Giants beat the Marlins 6-3 on Sunday.

The Giants have won three consecutive series and seven of their past 10 games.

Roupp (5-1) gave up a three-run homer to Graham Pauley on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the second inning. Roupp then set down the next 18 hitters before walking Heriberto Hernandez with two outs in the eighth.

Hernandez was the last batter Roupp faced. The right-hander struck out six, walked two and won his fourth consecutive decision.

Left-hander Erik Miller retired all four batters he faced to pick up his second save.

With the game tied 3-3, Jung Hoo Lee led off the seventh with a bloop single to center off Andrew Nardi (1-1). Lee went 4-for-5.

After Matt Chapman walked, Luis Arraez laid down a sacrifice bunt. Schmitt then hit his fourth homer of the season, giving the Giants a 6-3 edge.

On Saturday, Schmitt hit the go-ahead home run in a 6-2 win over the Marlins.

The Giants trailed 3-1 in the sixth on Sunday before Rafael Devers doubled home Schmitt and Drew Gilbert singled in Devers to make it 3-3. Devers had been hitless in his previous 14 at-bats.

Miami starter Max Meyer allowed one unearned run in five innings.

Up next

Marlins RHP Chris Paddack (0-4, 6.38 ERA) takes on Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-0, 2.48) in Los Angeles on Monday.

Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (1-3, 5.26 ERA) faces Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 6.91) in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

By STEVE KRONER

Associated Press