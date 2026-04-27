Arrighetti allows 1 run in 7 innings, Walker has 4 RBIs; Astros beat Yankees 7-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Spencer Arrighetti allowed one run over seven innings, and Christian Walker homered and drove home a season-high four runs, and the Houston Astros beat New York 7-4 on Sunday to snap the Yankees’ eight-game winning streak.

Arrighetti (3-0) struck out eight while allowing three hits and one walk. He is the first Astros starter to pitch seven innings since Lance McCullers Jr. on March 30.

Aaron Judge, celebrating his 34th birthday, supplied the only blemish on Arrighetti’s line when he hit a solo homer in the sixth. Judge’s three birthday homers tied Yogi Berra and Graig Nettles for second-most among Yankees, trailing only Lou Gehrig’s four.

Walker gave the Astros a 2-0 lead when he sent a 3-2 changeup from Luis Gil 432 feet over the wall in left-center field for his seventh homer of the season and second in as many days.

Isaac Paredes added a two-run homer in the third inning, and after Paredes singled home Carlos Correa in the fifth, Walker hit a two-run double to give Houston a 7-0 lead.

Walker was 3 for 4, while Paredes and Yordan Alvarez had two hits apiece.

Gil (1-2) pitched into the fifth and was charged with six runs on five hits for the Yankees.

Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits for New York.

After the game, the Yankees optioned Gil to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Up next

The Astros open a three-game series Tuesday at Baltimore. The Astros have not announced a starter, while RHP Shane Baz (0-2, 5.08 ERA) starts for the Orioles.

LHP Max Fried (3-1, 2.40 ERA) starts Monday for New York against Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.97) in the opener of a three-game series at Texas.

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