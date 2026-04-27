Angels come into matchup with the White Sox on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (12-17, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-17, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); White Sox: Anthony Kay (1-1, 5.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter the matchup with the Chicago White Sox as losers of three straight games.

Chicago is 4-8 at home and 11-17 overall. The White Sox are fifth in the AL with 33 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 7-10 in road games and 12-17 overall. The Angels are 10-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Meidroth leads the White Sox with a .263 batting average, and has five doubles, a home run, 13 walks and three RBIs. Munetaka Murakami is 13 for 43 with six home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs while slugging .545. Vaughn Grissom is 10 for 28 with three doubles and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press