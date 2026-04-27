Dodgers take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (13-15, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (19-9, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Chris Paddack (0-4, 6.37 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2, 2.48 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 19-9 overall and 11-4 at home. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Miami is 13-15 overall and 3-9 on the road. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has seven doubles and five home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 14 for 34 with three doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Xavier Edwards leads the Marlins with a .343 batting average, and has six doubles, two triples, a home run, 15 walks and nine RBIs. Otto Lopez is 13 for 42 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (back), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press