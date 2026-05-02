Shota Imanaga and Cubs end Ildemaro Vargas’ 27-game hit streak as they blank Diamondbacks 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched seven crisp innings and the Chicago Cubs ended Ildemaro Vargas’ 27-game hitting streak while blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Saturday.

Ian Happ homered, tripled and doubled for the Cubs, who extended their winning streak at Wrigley Field to 10 games, their longest at home since 2008.

Vargas had hit safely in 24 games to start this season and three to end last season. He went 0 for 4, grounding out against Ben Brown in his final opportunity as the Diamondbacks lost their third straight.

Imanaga allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one on 87 pitches in his second scoreless appearance of six innings or more this season. Brown retired all six batters he faced for his first save.

Happ led off the second with a 399-foot homer to right field into a stiff breeze off Ryne Nelson (1-3), his eighth this season. He extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Happ added a double in the sixth and a triple in the eighth, the only player to record more than one hit. Seiya Suzuki drove in Happ in the eighth with a sacrifice fly off Juan Morillo.

Nelson allowed one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Cubs had not won 10 in a row at home since they had 14 straight victories at Wrigley from May 18-June 22, 2008.

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, who left Friday’s game with neck tightness, did not play and is considered day to day.

Up next

RHP Merrill Kelly (1-2, 9.20 ERA) starts for Arizona on Sunday against Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (1-1, 7.00).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By LUKE DeCOCK

Associated Press