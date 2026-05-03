Vargas, Burke shine as White Sox beat Padres 4-0 for 5th straight win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a two-run single with two outs in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 on Saturday night to win their season-high fifth straight game and for the 10th time in 14 games.

The Padres loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth against Grant Taylor, but he struck out Gavin Sheets and then Seranthony Domínguez came on to get the final two outs for his eighth save.

The Padres were shut out for the first time at home since last May 31 against Pittsburgh, a span of 69 games that was the longest active streak in the majors.

Sean Burke (2-2) allowed only four hits and struck out eight against one walk in six innings as the White Sox handed the Padres their fourth straight loss. The Padres lost two of three to the Cubs in their previous series.

The White Sox broke through against Michael King (3-2) in the sixth and then chased the Padres’ top starter in the seventh.

No. 9 batter Tristan Peters walked with one out in the sixth and Andrew Benintendi singled. They advanced on Munetaka Murakami’s grounder before Vargas brought them both in on an opposite-field soft liner to right.

The White Sox opened the seventh with three straight hits, including Edgar Quero’s RBI single that chased King. With one out, Peters laid down a safety squeeze bunt that brought in Sam Antonacci to make it 4-0.

King allowed four hits four runs and seven hits in six innings, struck out five and walked three.

Up next

White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (1-1, 6.12 ERA) and Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (3-0, 2.94) are scheduled to start the series finale Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press