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Padres host the White Sox on 4-game home skid

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By AP News

Chicago White Sox (16-17, third in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (19-13, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Anthony Kay (1-1, 6.12 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Padres: Griffin Canning (0-0)

LINE: Padres -184, White Sox +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Chicago White Sox looking to break their four-game home slide.

San Diego is 19-13 overall and 10-8 in home games. The Padres have a 4-2 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago is 16-17 overall and 9-9 on the road. The White Sox have a 13-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .261 batting average to lead the Padres, and has four doubles and a triple. Miguel Andujar is 13 for 38 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Munetaka Murakami leads the White Sox with 13 home runs while slugging .564. Miguel Vargas is 11 for 37 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .231 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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