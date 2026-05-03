Rays host the Giants on 6-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (13-20, fifth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-12, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-4, 5.87 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rays: Steven Matz (4-1, 4.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -123, Giants +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the San Francisco Giants trying to extend a six-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 10-4 record at home and a 20-12 record overall. The Rays have a 15-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 6-11 in road games and 13-20 overall. The Giants have a 9-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero leads the Rays with nine home runs while slugging .504. Yandy Diaz is 11 for 34 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs while hitting .288 for the Giants. Luis Arraez is 14 for 40 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .237 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Giants: 3-7, .229 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (oblique), Garrett Cleavinger: day-to-day (calf), Gavin Lux: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Joe Boyle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press