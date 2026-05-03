Angels and Mets square off with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (11-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-21, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (3-2, 1.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has gone 6-8 at home and 13-21 overall. The Angels have an 11-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has an 11-22 record overall and a 5-10 record in road games. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has eight doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11 for 36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has five doubles and a home run for the Mets. Juan Soto is 11 for 34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .261 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger), Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (shoulder), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mets: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press