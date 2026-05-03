Cruz delivers go-ahead hit in the 8th as Pirates top Reds 1-0 to complete a 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oneil Cruz hit a tie-breaking single in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a sweep of Cincinnati with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin doubled off the centerfield wall against Reds reliever Tony Santillan (1-1) with two outs in the eighth. Pinch hitter Jake Mangum worked a full count walk and Cruz followed by lacing a single to center. Griffin beat TJ Friedl’s throw home with ease as Pittsburgh responded to getting swept at home by St. Louis by taking three straight from the Reds.

Gregory Soto (3-0) got the last four outs after taking over following a brilliant performance by starter Braxton Ashcraft.

A day after seven pitchers combined to issue 11 walks — including an MLB-record tying seven straight at one point — Cincinnati rookie Chase Burns was far more efficient while matching Ashcraft pitch for pitch

Ashcraft bounced back from a rocky performance in a loss to St. Louis with the best start of his young career. The 26-year-old allowed four hits over 7 2/3 innings with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. He also benefited from a couple of excellent defensive plays behind him.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe — all 5-foot-9 of him — climbed the ladder to rob JJ Bleday of a hit to end the sixth, a snag that came with Friedl on second base representing the go-ahead run. Third baseman Nick Gonzales threw out Cincinnati’s Spencer Steer at the plate to help Pittsburgh get out of a two-on, one-out threat in the eighth.

Burns, a 23-year-old rookie, was perhaps even better. The hard-throwing right-hander, whose fastball easily tops 100 mph, allowed a leadoff infield single to Cruz, then retired 16 straight before Joey Bart’s single with one out in the sixth. Burns allowed three hits in seven-plus innings, with a walk and seven strikeouts, to lower his ERA to 2.20.

Up next

Reds: Head to Chicago on Monday for a four-game series against the Cubs.

Pirates: Start a six-game trip on Tuesday in Arizona.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer