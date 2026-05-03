Heim drives in 5 runs to help Braves beat Rockies 11-6 in Strider’s return

DENVER (AP) — Jonah Heim homered, doubled and drove in five runs, Jorge Mateo also hit a home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6 on Sunday.

Spencer Strider made his season debut for the Braves and allowed three runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings in his return from an oblique injury suffered in spring training. He struck out six and walked five.

Aaron Bummer (1-1) came on in relief of Strider and gave up two runs in one inning while earning the win.

Atlanta placed star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring before the game.

But the Braves were able to get production throughout their lineup Sunday. Austin Riley hit a bases-loaded RBI single, Eli White walked to bring in a run and Matt Olson scored on a sacrifice fly by Heim to cap Atlanta’s three-run fifth that made it 6-4.

Kyle Freeland (1-3) gave up six runs and eight hits, walked three and had seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings for the Rockies.

Mickey Moniak homered twice for Colorado, a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run blast in the eighth. TJ Rumfield went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Edouard Julien walked to lead off the first, stole second and scored on Rumfield’s two-out single that made it 1-0.

Olson doubled to lead off the second and after Riley and White struck out swinging, Heim hit a 425-foot shot to center off Freeland. Mateo hit the next pitch 405 feet down the line in left to give the Braves a 3-1 lead.

Rumfield’s leadoff homer in the third made it a one-run game.

Jake McCarthy tripled to lead off the fourth, Julien struck out swinging and Bummer replaced Strider. Three pitches later, Moniak hit a two-run shot that gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead.

Up next

Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1, 2.84 ERA) will start Monday against the New York Mets, who hadn’t announced a starter.

Braves: RHP JR Ritchie (1-0, 2.92) is scheduled to pitch Monday against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (1-3, 4.03) in Seattle.

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