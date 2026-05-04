Astros start 3-game series with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (21-13, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (14-21, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Astros: Steven Okert (0-0, 4.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -208, Astros +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.

Houston has an 8-8 record at home and a 14-21 record overall. The Astros have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .440.

Los Angeles has a 21-13 record overall and a 9-7 record in road games. The Dodgers have a 10-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .326 batting average to lead the Astros, and has nine doubles and 12 home runs. Christian Walker is 17 for 38 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy has five doubles and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Hyeseong Kim is 10 for 30 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .286 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Nate Pearson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (groin), Nick Allen: 10-Day IL (back), Tatsuya Imai: 15-Day IL (arm), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (knee), Hunter Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Loperfido: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Hader: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press