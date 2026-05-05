Astros scratch catcher Yainer Diaz with a left abdominal injury before start of Dodgers series

HOUSTON (AP) — Catcher Yainer Diaz was scratched from Houston’s lineup about an hour before the start of a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night because of a left abdominal injury.

Christian Vázquez took his spot in the lineup and was batting ninth.

With Diaz injured, the Astros selected the contract of catcher César Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land and optioned infielder Shay Whitcomb to Triple-A to make room for him on the roster.

The 27-year-old Diaz is hitting .248 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 26 games this season for the Astros.

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