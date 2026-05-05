Giants call up top prospect Bryce Eldridge to try to jolt a sputtering offense

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants called up top prospect Bryce Eldridge on Monday to help boost their sputtering offense.

Eldridge was the designated hitter batting in the No. 7 slot in manager Tony Vitello’s lineup for Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

After going 0-6 at Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, San Francisco failed to hit a home run on a road trip of six games or more for the first time since 2008. The Giants are hoping Eldridge will provide a spark that has been missing all season.

This is Eldridge’s second stint in the majors. He hit .107 (3 for 28) and had four RBIs in 10 games with San Francisco last year, and struck out 13 times and had seven walks. The 21-year-old first baseman/DH was hitting .333 with five homers and 22 RBIs with a .518 slugging percentage and .963 OPS in 30 games for Triple-A Sacramento in the Pacific Coast League.

Eldridge was the 16th overall pick by the Giants in the 2023 amateur draft out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia.

The Giants entered Monday with a .243 team batting average, with the struggles coming throughout the lineup. Second baseman Luis Arraez and utilityman Casey Schmitt had identical .308 averages, but were the only players on the roster batting above .300. Schmitt is also the only Giants player with more than three home runs.

Key veterans such as first baseman Rafael Devers (.214, 43 strikeouts), shortstop Willy Adames (.195), third baseman Matt Chapman (.246, one home run) and catcher Patrick Bailey (.152, one home run) have not played up to expectations.

The Giants also called up pitcher Trevor McDonald and catcher Jesús Rodriguez from Sacramento. To make room, outfielder Jerar Encarnacion was designated for assignment, reliever Erik Miller (back strain) was placed on the 15-day injury list and outfielder Will Brennan was optioned to Sacramento.

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