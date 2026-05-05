Schmitt homers, McDonald sharp as Giants edge Padres 3-2 to end 6-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trevor McDonald pitched seven crisp innings in his season debut and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Monday night.

Casey Schmitt hit his fifth home run, Luis Arraez had two doubles and scored twice while Rafael Devers drove in two runs to help the Giants to win in their first home game at Oracle Park following an 0-6 road trip.

McDonald (1-0), called up from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day, was sharp in his first game of the season. The right-hander matched his career-high of seven innings and allowed one run and two hits with eight strikeouts despite getting hit near his right hip by a 102.9 mph line drive by Miguel Andujar leading off the fifth.

Jackson Merill and Ramon Laureano homered for the Padres.

The Giants failed to homer during their winless road trip, the first time that’s happened since 2008. Their power drought ended when Schmitt connected on a 3-2 fastball from Padres starting pitcher Randy Vásquez in the first inning.

That tied the score at 1-1 after Merrill crushed a soft change-up to center for his fourth home run of the season in the top of the inning.

Arraez, who doubled and scored in the first inning, doubled again leading off the sixth and scored on Devers’ sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

After Keaton Winn retired one batter for San Francisco, Laureano homered off Caleb Killian leading off the ninth. Killian retired the next three batters for his first save.

Vásquez (3-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and three runs in his first career start against the Giants.

Up next

Padres RHP Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.40 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series Tuesday. RHP Logan Webb (2-3, 4.30) get the start for the Giants.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press