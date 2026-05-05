J.P. Crawford hits go-ahead HR as Mariners rally from 4 runs down, beat Braves 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Olson reached 300 career homers, and the Seattle Mariners rallied from four runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Monday night.

Josh Naylor had two hits for Seattle and Luke Raley hit his sixth homer of the season as Seattle snapped Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

Jose Ferrer pitched the seventh, Eduard Bazardo worked tne eighth, and Andrés Muñoz got the last three outs for his seventh save.

Olson’s 428-foot solo blast to left-center made him the 166th player to reach 300 career homers. The Atlanta native has hit 158 of them with the Braves after spending his first six seasons with the Athletics.

Olson, 32, leads the National League with 12 home runs.

JR Ritchie, pitching in his hometown in his third career start, kept Seattle scoreless until consecutive walks were followed by a three-run homer from Raley in the sixth inning.

After a pitching change, Crawford sent a 2-2 slider off Tyler Kinley (3-2) into the right-field stands to cap a five-run inning and extend his hitting streak to six games.

Logan Gilbert (2-3) was cruising for the Mariners until he yielded three solo homers in the sixth as the Braves pushed their lead to 4-0. Ozzie Albies and Olson went back-to-back.

Gilbert pitched six innings, surrendering four runs and six hits.

Ritchie allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. He struggled with command, walking six and striking out two.

Drake Baldwin, Albies and Austin Riley also added solo homers.

UP NEXT

RHP George Kirby (4-2, 3.00 ERA) starts for Seattle on Tuesday and RHP Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.88) pitches for Atlanta.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By LUKE OLSON

Associated Press