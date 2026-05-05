White Sox take on the Angels after Benintendi’s 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (17-18, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-23, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (0-0); Angels: TBD

LINE: Angels -115, White Sox -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels after Andrew Benintendi had four hits on Monday in a 6-0 win over the Angels.

Los Angeles is 13-23 overall and 6-10 at home. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .323.

Chicago has a 10-10 record in road games and a 17-18 record overall. The White Sox have a 14-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 10 home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBIs while hitting .250 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 11 for 37 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Munetaka Murakami has a double, 14 home runs and 28 RBIs for the White Sox. Drew Romo is 3 for 14 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .246 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

White Sox: Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press