Phillies host the Athletics, aim to extend home win streak

Athletics (18-16, first in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-20, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (2-2, 4.46 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -190, Athletics +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Athletics looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia has a 15-20 record overall and an 8-10 record in home games. The Phillies are 11-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The Athletics have an 18-16 record overall and a 10-8 record in road games. The Athletics have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies with a .309 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 18 RBIs. Adolis Garcia is 12 for 38 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .221 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 18 for 45 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hip), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press