Mets-Rockies game is postponed because of wet weather, will be made up on Thursday

DENVER (AP) — A game between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because of wet weather. It will be made up on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

The game set for Wednesday was moved back to 7:20 p.m. from 1:10 p.m. in anticipation of a late spring snowstorm. The Rockies moved the start of Monday night’s game, a 4-2 loss, up three hours to avoid potential wet weather.

By Tuesday night, rainy weather in the Denver metro area is expected to change over to snow, with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in the forecast.

The Rockies have dropped five straight games, and six of seven since allowing only four runs in a three-game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field from April 24-26.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB