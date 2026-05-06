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Astros dealt another late scratch as Carlos Correa sits with a left ankle injury

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By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been scratched from Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a left ankle injury.

It’s the second straight day that Houston has scratched a player about an hour before the game. Catcher Yainer Diaz was removed from the lineup Monday after injuring an oblique during batting practice.

The Astros moved Nick Allen from third base to shortstop to take Correa’s spot on defense and Braden Shewmake was put into the lineup to play third base.

Jose Altuve moved from fifth in the order to the leadoff spot to take Correa’s place and Shewmake will bat ninth.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

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