Chisholm hits go-ahead homer off deGrom as Yankees beat Rangers 7-4 for 15th win in 17 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead homer off Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and 15th in 17 games.

Chisholm lifted deGrom’s 98 mph fastball into the right field seats to snap a 3-3 tie. The 413-foot shot was the second baseman’s second career homer off deGrom (2-2), who allowed a homer to Chisholm at Citi Field on a 100.4 mph fastball on April 10, 2021.

Ryan McMahon hit a tying two-run homer off deGrom in the second inning after the Yankees trailed 3-0 before their first at-bats. McMahon joined teammate Giancarlo Stanton, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley as the only players with at least three homers off deGrom.

Cody Bellinger started New York’s comeback with an RBI double off the top of the right-center field fence after Aaron Judge singled. Bellinger also had a two-run double off Jalen Beeks one pitch after Judge drew his fourth intentional walk this year.

Paul Goldschmidt added his 374th career homer in the eighth for a four-run lead.

DeGrom allowed six runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. It was the most runs allowed by the two-time Cy Young award winner since May 17, 2019, for the Mets at Miami.

Texas opened the game by loading the bases on two walks and a single by Josh Jung off rookie Elmer Rodríguez. Joc Pederson hit a sacrifice fly, Ezequiel Duran hit an RBI single and Jung scored on a wild pitch.

In his second career start, Rodríguez allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four. Brent Headrick (2-0) earned the win by striking out pinch hitter Sam Haggerty with the bases loaded in the fifth.

David Bednar retired Josh Jung with the bases loaded in the eighth and got the final five outs for his 10th save.

Up next

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-4, 4.76 ERA) faces New York RHP Will Warren (4-0, 2.39) on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press