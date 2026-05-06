Eduardo Rodriguez throws 7 innings of 2-hit ball, D-backs beat the Pirates 9-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez gave up just two hits over seven strong innings, Geraldo Perdomo added a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks cruised past the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 on Tuesday night.

The D-backs used a five-run sixth inning to take a 7-0 lead. Gabriel Moreno hit an RBI double down the right-field foul line, Perdomo added his two-run double, Ketel Marte hit an RBI groundout and Corbin Carroll brought home the final run on a sacrifice fly.

Pittsburgh reliever Yohan Ramirez was tagged for all five runs and recorded just one out.

Rodriguez (3-0) didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning when Jared Triolo lined a two-out single to left. The veteran left hander struck out seven and walked three. The performance was a welcome sight for the D-backs, who came in with a 5.07 ERA, which was the worst mark in the National League.

The D-backs jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning after Adrian Del Castillo’s sacrifice fly and Ildemaro Vargas’ RBI double. The 34-year-old Vargas — who was recently named MLB’s NL Player of the Month for March/April — has a .377 batting average and a 1.051 OPS this season.

Pittsburgh’s Bubba Chandler (1-4) fought control issues all night, giving up two runs over five innings. He gave up just two hits, but walked six and struck out four.

The Pirates were without reliever Chris Devenski, who was suspended two games and fined by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart on Saturday.

Manager Don Kelly was suspended one game because of the incident and also missed Tuesday’s contest. Bench coach Kristopher Negron replaced him.

Up next

The D-backs will start RHP Michael Soroka (4-1, 4.70 ERA) on Wednesday while the Pirates counter with RHP Paul Skenes (4-2, 3.18).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer