Phillies look to keep home win streak alive, host the Athletics

Athletics (18-17, first in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-20, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -170, Athletics +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Athletics looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia has a 9-10 record at home and a 16-20 record overall. The Phillies are 11-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The Athletics are 18-17 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Athletics are 16-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has seven doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13 for 36 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press