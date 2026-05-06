Astros and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-14, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (15-22, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.56 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers (2-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -221, Astros +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston has a 15-22 record overall and a 9-9 record at home. The Astros are second in the AL with 46 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles has gone 10-8 in road games and 22-14 overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team ERA in the majors at 3.19.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 12 home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .324 for the Astros. Christian Walker is 15 for 38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has eight doubles and five home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11 for 43 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yainer Diaz: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (ankle), Joey Loperfido: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (groin), Tatsuya Imai: 15-Day IL (arm), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (knee), Hunter Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Hader: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press