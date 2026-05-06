Angels and White Sox meet, winner secures 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (17-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-23, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Noah Schultz (2-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Angels: Walbert Urena (0-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -115, White Sox -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 14-23 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games. The Angels have gone 9-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 17-19 overall and 10-11 on the road. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .385.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The White Sox hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has five doubles and 11 home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 12 for 37 with five doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Munetaka Murakami leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .583. Drew Romo is 3 for 14 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.81 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

White Sox: Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press