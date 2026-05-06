Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow exits early against Astros with low back pain

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow left Tuesday game against the Houston Astros before the second inning because of low back pain.

Glasnow allowed a home run to leadoff hitter Brice Matthews before retiring the next three batters, with two strikeouts to end the first. He returned to the mound to warm up before the second inning but appeared to be in discomfort after throwing a pitch and signaled to the dugout.

Several Dodgers staff members, including manager Dave Roberts came onto the field to talk to him and he walked off the field with them after a couple of minutes.

He was replaced by Jack Dreyer.

Glasnow’s strikeout of Yordan Alvarez in the first inning was the 1,000th of his career.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Glasnow was limited to 18 regular-season starts last year by right shoulder inflammation that sidelined him from the Dodgers between April 27 and July 9.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer