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Travis d’Arnaud’s 3-run homer, Walbert Ureña’s strong outing help Angels beat White Sox 8-2

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By AP News
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ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud hit a three-run homer, Walbert Ureña threw six innings of two-hit ball, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Wednesday.

Los Angeles won a series for the first time since April 10-12 at Cincinnati. The Angels are 2-7-2 in series this season.

D’Arnaud’s 396-foot shot off Noah Schultz (2-2), the backup catcher’s first homer of the season, kicked off a five-run second inning for the Halos. After Bryce Teodosio doubled on a ball that got past right fielder Jarred Kelenic, Zach Neto hit a stand-up RBI triple.

Mike Trout brought one more across with an infield popup that second baseman Chase Meidroth lost in the afternoon sun for a single.

Jorge Soler and Jo Adell were hit by back-to-back pitches from reliever Osvaldo Bido with the bases loaded to bring in two runs in the fourth.

Ureña (1-3) allowed one run, struck out five and walked three in his second quality start of the season. Brent Suter, Drew Pomeranz and Chase Silseth completed a four-hitter.

Meidroth had two hits for Chicago. Standout rookie Munetaka Murakami, who is tied for the major league lead with 14 home runs, struck out four times for the second time this season.

Schultz allowed seven hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings. He had allowed a total of six earned runs in four previous starts this year.

Up next

Chicago returns home to face Seattle starting Friday, when RHP Sean Burke (2-2, 2.72) is scheduled to start opposite Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.59).

Los Angeles begins a series at Toronto on Friday with LHP Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.28) facing Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.05).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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