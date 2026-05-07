Sosa, García lift the Phillies to a 6-3 comeback win over the Athletics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning, Adolis García homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Athletics 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Marsh had a triple among his three hits for Philadelphia, which improved to 8-1 under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Brad Keller pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save after Orion Kerkering (1-0) got the final out of the eighth.

Tyler Soderstrom homered and Nick Kurtz extended his on-base streak to 30 consecutive games with a fifth-inning RBI single for the Athletics. The AL West-leading A’s have lost four of five.

Trailing 3-2, the Phillies scored four runs in the eighth off Jack Perkins (2-1). Perkins walked Kyle Schwarber to open the frame before second baseman Jeff McNeil’s throwing error on Bryce Harper’s grounder and a single by García loaded the bases. Sosa’s two-run single put Philadelphia in front 4-3. Marsh added an RBI single and Justin Crawford added an RBI groundout.

Kurtz, who grew up a Phillies from nearby Lancaster, Pennsylvania, gave the Athletics a 2-0 lead with a two-out RBI single in the fifth off Phillies starter Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler, making his third start of the season and first in Philadelphia since last August following thoracic outlet decompression surgery, allowed three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs gave up two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. The 75-pitch outing was a good sign for Springs, who left his last start after just 67 pitches due to right hip soreness.

Up Next

Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.30 ERA) opposes Philadelphia RHP Andrew Painter (1-3, 5.28) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press