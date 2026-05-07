Busch and Crow-Armstrong help the Cubs beat the Reds 7-6 for their 8th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning after Pete Crow-Armstrong connected for a two-run homer in the ninth, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 on Wednesday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

It was the third consecutive walk-off win for the Cubs. Busch hit an RBI single in the 10th inning of Tuesday night’s 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki was intentionally walked by Brock Burke (1-2) before Busch was nearly hit by a sinker on a 3-1 pitch, bringing in the winning run and delighting the crowd of 34,143.

Ian Happ also homered as NL Central-leading Chicago won for the 18th time in 21 games overall. Happ finished with three hits and scored twice.

The Cubs also won their 14th straight home game for their longest win streak at Wrigley Field since they also won 14 in a row at the iconic ballpark in 2008.

Matt McLain and Spencer Steer homered for Cincinnati in its sixth consecutive loss.

The Reds trailed 4-2 before scoring four times in the ninth. Steer hit a leadoff drive for his sixth homer, and Elly De La Cruz drove in two runs with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly.

Suzuki fell down against the wall as he hauled in Cruz’s drive to right, and McLain hustled home from second to give the Reds a 6-4 lead.

But the Cubs rallied in the bottom half. Carson Kelly hit a one-out single and Crow-Armstrong followed with a drive to left-center off Graham Ashcraft for his fourth homer.

Happ extended his on-base streak to 27 games when he connected for his team-high ninth homer in the first inning. It was his 33rd career homer against the Reds, his highest total against any team.

Up next

Rhett Lowder (3-2, 5.09 ERA) starts for Cincinnati on Thursday, and left-hander Shota Imanaga (3-2, 2.40) pitches for Chicago in the finale of the four-game series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer