Royals defeat Dash 2-0 for fifth straight NWSL win

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cloé Lacasse and Courtney Brown both scored and the Utah Royals stretched their winning streak to five straight games with a 2-0 victory over the Houston Dash on Wednesday night.

The Royals (5-2-1) are unbeaten in six straight and off to the best start in the National Women’s Soccer League club’s history. Utah has four straight shutouts.

The Royals took the lead on Lacasse’s goal off a pass from Mina Tanaka in the 38th minute. It was Lacasse’s third goal of the season and second in as many games.

Tanaka fed Brown for the second goal to secure the win in the 88th minute, beating Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell nearly one-on-one. It was Brown’s first goal of the season.

Campbell finished with five saves for the Dash (3-1-3). Mandy McGlynn made two saves for the Royals.

Utah has scored in 16 straight matches dating back to last season, a club record.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer