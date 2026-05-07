Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Semien and Soto homer, leading the surging Mets 10-5 over the Rockies

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Mets Rockies Baseball

Mets Rockies Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

DENVER (AP) — Juan Soto led off with a home run, Marcus Semien homered and finished with four hits, and the surging New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night after the start time was pushed back six hours due to a snowstorm.

Carson Benge continued his hot stretch with two hits for New York. He is 4 of 9 with a home run and four RBIs in his last three games.

The Mets are 4-1 to start their nine-game road trip after losing 17 of 20.

TJ Rumfield and Jake McCarthy homered for Colorado, and Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a single in the ninth inning. The Rockies have lost six straight and seven of their last eight following a three-game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field from April 24-26.

A storm that dropped 5.8 inches of snow in Denver postponed Tuesday’s game to Thursday and pushed Wednesday’s start to 7:20 p.m. local time. It was 41 degrees at first pitch and fell to the mid-30s in the ninth.

Soto homered on Michael Lorenzen’s third pitch of the night and the Mets added three more in the fourth. They chased Lorenzen (2-4) in a four-run sixth.

The Rockies managed just four singles in five innings against Freddy Peralta (2-3) but jumped on Tobias Myers in the sixth.

Rumfield led off with a homer, Tyler Freeman and Troy Johnston doubled and McCarthy hit a two-run blast to make it 8-4.

Semien hit a two-run homer in the ninth. The Rockies loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, getting a run when Sean Manaea hit Freeman, but Devin Williams got the final two outs for his fifth save.

Up next

Mets RHP Christian Scott (0-0. 4.26 ERA) will go against Rockies LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.07) in the series finale on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By MICHAEL KELLY
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.