Semien and Soto homer, leading the surging Mets 10-5 over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Juan Soto led off with a home run, Marcus Semien homered and finished with four hits, and the surging New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night after the start time was pushed back six hours due to a snowstorm.

Carson Benge continued his hot stretch with two hits for New York. He is 4 of 9 with a home run and four RBIs in his last three games.

The Mets are 4-1 to start their nine-game road trip after losing 17 of 20.

TJ Rumfield and Jake McCarthy homered for Colorado, and Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a single in the ninth inning. The Rockies have lost six straight and seven of their last eight following a three-game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field from April 24-26.

A storm that dropped 5.8 inches of snow in Denver postponed Tuesday’s game to Thursday and pushed Wednesday’s start to 7:20 p.m. local time. It was 41 degrees at first pitch and fell to the mid-30s in the ninth.

Soto homered on Michael Lorenzen’s third pitch of the night and the Mets added three more in the fourth. They chased Lorenzen (2-4) in a four-run sixth.

The Rockies managed just four singles in five innings against Freddy Peralta (2-3) but jumped on Tobias Myers in the sixth.

Rumfield led off with a homer, Tyler Freeman and Troy Johnston doubled and McCarthy hit a two-run blast to make it 8-4.

Semien hit a two-run homer in the ninth. The Rockies loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, getting a run when Sean Manaea hit Freeman, but Devin Williams got the final two outs for his fifth save.

Up next

Mets RHP Christian Scott (0-0. 4.26 ERA) will go against Rockies LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.07) in the series finale on Thursday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press