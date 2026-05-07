Phillies host the Athletics on 5-game home win streak

Athletics (18-18, first in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-20, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-3, 5.28 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -138, Athletics +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Athletics trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia has gone 10-10 at home and 17-20 overall. The Phillies rank seventh in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Athletics are 18-18 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Athletics have a 7-4 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 RBIs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11 for 37 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .217 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 18 for 45 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press