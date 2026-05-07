Lowe goes deep again, Keller solid as Pirates take series with 4-2 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Lowe had three hits, including his 10th homer, and Joey Bart also went deep to back Mitch Keller, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Thursday.

Keller (4-1) went six-plus innings, retiring 10 straight between Corbin Carroll’s solo home run in the third and Ildemaro Vargas’ single leading off the seventh. That hit ended Keller’s day after 84 pitches. He gave up four hits and two runs, walked two and struck out four.

Ryan O’Hearn and Spencer Horwitz delivered two-out RBI singles in the fifth inning to put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2. The Pirates won two of three in the series.

Gregory Soto retired the side in order the ninth for his third save.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-3) pitched six innings, allowing six hits and four runs, walking two and striking out five.

For the second straight game, Lowe homered in the first inning. This time, it was a 436-foot drive into the right-field seats. On Wednesday, Lowe’s homer against Michael Soroka was all NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes needed as Pittsburgh won 1-0.

The Diamondbacks also scored in the first against Keller, who was battling control issues early. Geraldo Perdomo walked, moved up on an infield out and scored on Adrian Del Castillo’s two-out single.

Bart hit his second homer, a line drive into the left-field stands, in the sixth.

Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum was a late scratch with left hamstring discomfort, the Pirates said. Billy Cook replaced him and was hitless in four at-bats.

Up next

Pirates: Continue their West Coast trip in San Francisco on Friday night. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2, 4.76 ERA) faces the Giants’ LHP Robbie Ray (2-4, 2.95).

Diamondbacks: Host the Mets on Friday night. RHP Ryne Nelson (1-3, 6.61) goes against New York RHP Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.97).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press