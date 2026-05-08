Ginn goes 8 innings and Gelof hits one of four A’s homers in 12-1 rout of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Ginn pitched eight stellar innings, Zack Gelof homered, tripled and drove in three runs, and the Athletics cruised to a 12-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Shea Langeliers, Brent Rooker and Jacob Wilson also went deep for the AL West leaders. Nick Kurtz extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a first-inning walk.

Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies, who lost for just the second time in 10 games under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Ginn (1-1), making his sixth start after being elevated from the bullpen, allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Every starter in the batting order had a hit for the A’s, who finished with 13.

Langeliers and Rooker each hit a two-run shot off rookie Andrew Painter (1-4) in a four-run first inning. Wilson made it 7-0 in the third with another two-run drive against Painter, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Rooker’s RBI single in the fourth upped the advantage to 8-0.

Painter, the No. 13 overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2021 amateur draft, gave up eight runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 6.89.

Schwarber homered in the fourth.

Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs got the loudest cheers of the night from the home fans with a 1-2-3 ninth in a pitching appearance.

Up next

Athletics: The A’s travel to Baltimore for a three-game series that begins Friday night when LHP Jacob Lopez (2-2, 6.60 ERA) faces Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 5.03).

Phillies: Open a three-game home series against Colorado on Friday night. Rockies RHP Chase Dollander (3-2, 3.38 ERA) opposes Philadelphia LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-3, 5.09).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press