Blue Jays come into matchup with the Angels on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (15-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-21, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -161, Angels +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to end their four-game slide when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Toronto has a 16-21 record overall and a 10-8 record at home. The Blue Jays are 2-6 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has gone 7-13 in road games and 15-23 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .319 batting average, and has seven doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 16 RBIs. Kazuma Okamoto is 11 for 38 with five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has five doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .260 for the Angels. Jorge Soler is 10 for 37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Nathan Lukes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lazaro Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press