Dodgers take on the Braves after Pages’ 3-home run game

Atlanta Braves (26-12, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (23-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (6-1, 2.14 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -120, Braves +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves after Andy Pages hit three home runs against the Astros on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a 12-6 record at home and a 23-14 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 3.16 ERA, which leads the NL.

Atlanta is 14-6 in road games and 26-12 overall. The Braves have hit 55 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has seven doubles, six home runs and 15 RBIs while hitting .248 for the Dodgers. Pages is 13 for 39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 15 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .301 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 12 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press