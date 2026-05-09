Cease strikes out 10 and Blue Jays stop 4-game losing streak with 2-0 win over Angels

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 10, reaching double digits for the third time in eight starts this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game losing streak by beating the Angels 2-0 on Friday night and dealing Los Angeles its 14th defeat in 18 games.

Los Angeles pitcher Alek Manoah returned from Tommy John surgery that had sidelined him since May 29, 2024, and faced his former team for the first time. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out one in a perfect eighth inning, reaching 93.8 mph with his fastball while throwing seven of 11 pitches for strike.

Cease (3-1) gave up five hits and walked none over seven innings in his 28th double-digit strikeout game.

Toronto (17-21) scored twice in the third on Kazuma Okamoto’s RBI single and Ernie Clement’s sacrifice fly off Reid Detmers (1-2), who gave up two hits and a career-high six walks in 3 2/3 innings. The Angels dropped to 15-24.

Louis Varland earned his fifth save with a perfect ninth.

Up next

Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-1, 3.05) and Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.96) start Saturday.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb