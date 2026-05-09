Troy Johnston has go-ahead hit in 11th as Rockies beat Phillies 9-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Colorado pinch-hitter Troy Johnston doubled home automatic runner Willi Castro in the 11th inning, and Jake McCarthy plated Johnston with a single, boosting the Rockies to a 9-7 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

After the Phillies climbed out of a six-run hole and tied the game on rookie Justin Crawford’s first major league homer — a two-out, two-run shot in the eighth — Colorado reliever Victor Vodnik (1-2) went 1-2-3 through the heart of the Phillies lineup in the ninth, then pitched a scoreless 10th.

The Rockies’ Juan Mejia retired Kyle Schwarber (who went 1 for 6 with a homer and four strikeouts) and Bryce Harper in the 11th to end it and earn his second save. Brad Keller (1-1) worked the 11th for Philadelphia.

Colorado’s Hunter Goodman had four hits, including a two-run homer to key a five-run fourth inning. Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo was removed after facing seven batters without getting an out in the frame.

Luzardo seemed in control until the fourth, when Colorado had five hits, including Goodman’s homer and a two-run double by Kyle Karros, to push ahead 6-0.

Rockies starter Chase Dollander allowed one hit through the first five innings, but he made a mistake to Schwarber, who put one into the upper deck in right field to start the sixth. It was Schwarber’s 13th homer of the season and 200th as a Phillie.

Four batters later, J.T. Realmuto doubled to bring home Brandon Marsh, cutting the Rockies’ lead to 6-2 and ending Dollander’s night.

Tyler Freeman homered for Colorado in the seventh. In the eighth, Marsh singled home Harper, who was on base four times with two singles and a pair of walks. Bryson Stott then lined a two-run double to make it 7-5.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-3, 5.04 ERA) opposes Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.06) on Saturday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ROB PARENT

Associated Press