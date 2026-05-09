Raley hits grand slam and 3-run homer as Mariners outslug Murakami and White Sox in 12-8 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Raley drove in a career-high seven runs with his first grand slam and a three-run homer to power the Seattle Mariners to a 12-8 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Josh Naylor also hit a three-run shot and Julio Rodríguez put Seattle ahead for good with a leadoff drive in the fifth inning.

Chicago rookie Munetaka Murakami became the first player in major league history to homer in the first game of eight straight series, smacking a solo shot off Emerson Hancock (3-1) in the first. It was Murakami’s 15th homer, tying Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the major league lead.

Hall of Famer Eddie Murray homered in the opener of seven consecutive series for Baltimore in 1987.

Raley hit an 0-2 pitch from Sean Burke (2-3) for a grand slam in the third that gave the Mariners a 5-1 lead. They scored their first run when Cole Young was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second.

Raley also homered off Tyler Davis — his eighth this season — with two on in the seventh for a 9-5 advantage. He became the first Seattle player with a grand slam and a three-run homer in the same game since Nelson Cruz at Toronto on July 23, 2016.

Rodríguez hit his sixth homer in the fifth for a 6-5 lead. Burke allowed six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Naylor homered for the fifth time this season, a three-run drive off Trevor Richards to make it 12-5 in the eighth. Naylor and Randy Arozarena both had three hits in Seattle’s highest-scoring game this season.

Colson Montgomery had a three-run double to cap a four-run third for the White Sox that tied it 5-all. Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and Tristan Peters doubled home a run in the eighth off Alex Hoppe.

Pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk homered off Josh Simpson in the ninth.

Hancock gave up five runs in six innings.

Brendan Donovan came off the injured list and went 1 for 5 in his first game for Seattle since April 17. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was 0 for 5 and is hitless in 25 at-bats dating to April 27.

Up next

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (0-3, 6.29 ERA) starts Saturday opposite White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (1-1, 5.70).

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