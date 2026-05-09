Isbel gets first walk-off hit, makes pair of great catches to lift Royals over Tigers 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Isbel hit a walk-off single in the ninth after his run-scoring hit fueled a two-run, eighth-inning rally and also made two excellent catches that likely saved a run, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 Friday night for their sixth win in eight games.

Detroit, which lost its fourth straight, led 3-1 in the eighth inning before Michael Massey doubled leading off against Kyle Finnegan and Isbel and Maikel Garcia hit consecutive RBI singles. Isbel took third on his hit when the ball got by right fielder Wenceel Pérez for a two-base error.

Pinch-hitter Nick Loftin reached on a two-out double in the ninth against Brant Hurter (4-1). Isbel sliced an opposite-field single past the glove of diving third baseman Kevin McGonigle and into left for his first career walk-off hit and the Royals’ third walk-off win thus season.

Isbel made a diving backhand catch in left-center to rob Pérez of an extra-base hit with a runner on in the eighth. Two pitches later, he made an inning-ending, over-the-head grab of Spencer Torkelson’s drive just in front of the warning track.

Lucas Erceg (3-1) stranded two runners in the ninth when Colt Keith popped out. Detroit went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Kansas City improved to 6-1 in its City Connect uniforms.

Torkelson’s run-scoring, double-play grounder put Detroit ahead in the second, but Isaac Collins had an RBI single in the bottom half.

Pérez hit a tiebreaking, two-out RBI double off Kris Bubic in the sixth when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. took Isbel’s throw from left and made a strong relay to Carter Jansen in plenty of time only for the ball to pop out of the catcher’s glove. Torkelson doubled against Nick Mears for a 3-1 lead.

Bubic allowed three runs, four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings while Detroit starter Keider Montero gave up one run and three hits in six innings.

Detroit signed right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. to a minor league contract.

Up Next

Tigers RHP Burch Smith (0-1, 1.59 ERA) and Royals RHP Michael Wacha (3-2, 3.05 ERA) start Saturday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press