Freeman, Ohtani lead Dodgers past Sale and Braves 3-1 in National League showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered, Shohei Ohtani hit a go-ahead single and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in a showdown of National League division leaders Friday night.

Ohtani drove in Miguel Rojas to put the Dodgers up 2-1 with two outs in the fifth. Rojas reached second base on a throwing error by shortstop Jim Jarvis to start the inning.

Freeman led off the sixth with his fourth home run, a 413-foot shot to center field. He had gone 25 games without one.

Alex Vesia (1-0) got one out in relief for the win, and Tanner Scott pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Atlanta ace Chris Sale (6-2) allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

Michael Harris II went 4 for 4, but the Braves dropped their eighth straight game at Dodger Stadium.

Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead with an RBI single in the second that left runners at the corners before Emmet Sheehan limited the damage with consecutive strikeouts.

Kyle Tucker tied it at 1 in the bottom half with a bloop RBI double.

Harris was tagged out at home plate by catcher Will Smith to end the fourth. Rojas’ relay throw from shortstop was in time after Riley doubled off the bullpen wall in left field. The call was upheld after Braves manager Walt Weiss challenged.

Up next

Blake Snell will make his season debut Saturday night for the Dodgers instead of making one more minor league rehab start in his recovery from left shoulder fatigue. Spencer Strider (0-0, 8.10 ERA) pitches for Atlanta after he allowed three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings at Colorado on Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press