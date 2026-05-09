Cardinals take on the Padres after Herrera’s 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (23-15, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (22-16, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dustin May (3-3, 5.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -146, Cardinals +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Diego Padres after Ivan Herrera had four hits on Friday in a 6-0 win over the Padres.

San Diego is 22-16 overall and 11-10 at home. The Padres are 15-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 23-15 record overall and a 13-5 record on the road. The Cardinals have hit 45 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .440. Miguel Andujar is 10 for 37 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs while slugging .576. Herrera is 13 for 38 with five doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .185 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press