Blue Jays host the Angels, aim to continue home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (15-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (17-21, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -181, Angels +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Toronto has an 11-8 record at home and a 17-21 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 6-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 15-24 overall and 7-14 in road games. The Angels are 11-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kazuma Okamoto has three doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBIs while hitting .248 for the Blue Jays. Yohendrick Pinango is 11 for 26 with a double over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 11 home runs, 36 walks and 23 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 13 for 37 with five doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Angels: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nathan Lukes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lazaro Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Travis d’Arnaud: 10-Day IL (foot), Logan O’Hoppe: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press