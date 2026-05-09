Braves take on the Dodgers after Harris’ 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (26-13, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0, 8.10 ERA, 2.70 WHIP, six strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (0-0)

LINE: Dodgers -167, Braves +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Michael Harris II had four hits against the Dodgers on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 24-14 record overall and a 13-6 record in home games. The Dodgers have hit 51 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 14-7 in road games and 26-13 overall. The Braves have a 21-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has eight doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBIs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 13 home runs while slugging .653. Ozzie Albies is 11 for 37 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press