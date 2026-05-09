Chase Burns’ strong start and a big fifth inning help Reds snap 8-game skid with 3-1 win over Astros

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chase Burns threw six innings of one-run ball, Matt McClain drove in two runs and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Burns (4-1) struck out two and allowed four hits. The No. 2 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft lowered his ERA to 2.11, good for third in the National League and seventh in the majors.

The Reds’ skid was their longest since also dropping eight straight early in the 2024 season.

Houston’s Braden Shewmake started the scoring with a homer in the fifth inning.

The Reds answered in the bottom of the frame. After Cam Smith dropped a pop-up in right field to allow Jose Trevino to load the bases, McClain drove in two with a single to left and Elly De La Cruz brought one more across with another single.

Zach Cole fired a strike to home to throw out McClain and end the inning, one batter after his throwing error allowed the go-ahead run to cross.

Pierce Johnson worked a hitless ninth to pick up the save.

Houston’s Spencer Arrighetti (4-1) allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings for his first loss of 2026. He struck out five and walked three.

Yordan Alvarez had a double and two walks. His .327 batting average ranks third in the American League.

Up next

LHP Andrew Abbott (1-2, 5.13) starts for Cincinnati in the final game of the series. Houston has not announced a starter.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB