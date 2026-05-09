Giants ace Logan Webb goes on 15-day IL with right knee bursitis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants starter Logan Webb has been put on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of right knee bursitis after struggling with knee discomfort in his last start, a 10-5 loss to the San Diego Padres.

San Francisco made the move retroactive to Wednesday.

“I haven’t missed a start in a long time, so it’s eating at me a bit,” Webb said.

“But I think it’s best for me. Best for the team. Best for the longevity of my career,” he said of going on the injured list.

Webb allowed six runs through four innings to the Padres on Tuesday night before manager Tony Vitello removed him from the mound.

“It’s a little bit more of a, I don’t want to say day-to-day thing, but a little bit more of a, give it a few days and then see where he’s at,” Vitello said before Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Better to keep the long run in mind.”

The Giants recalled RHP Trevor McDonald from Triple-A Sacramento. In his lone start this season on Monday, McDonald allowed one run and two hits across seven innings.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KENZO FUKUDA

Associated Press