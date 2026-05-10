Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
79.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Alec Bohm breaks out of slump with 2 homers and a double as Phillies beat Rockies 9-3

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Rockies Phillies Baseball

Rockies Phillies Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs in his return from a two-game benching, Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night.

Trea Turner had four hits for the Phillies, who improved to 9-3 under interim manager Don Mattingly.

The Phillies fell behind on Willi Castro’s second-inning homer off Aaron Nola, but they broke out in the third against Kyle Freeland (1-4).

Bohm, who hadn’t played since Wednesday and entered with a .159 batting average, drove one out to left field to tie it. Bryson Stott and Trea Turner followed with singles, and Schwarber followed with a shot to the upper deck in right, his National League-leading 14th of the season.

Nola thought he had struck out Jake McCarthy on a 3-2 pitch to end the Rockies’ fourth, but McCarthy challenged and the pitch was ruled a ball by ABS. Kyle Karros then doubled home McCarthy and Troy Johnston to get the Rockies within 5-3.

Bohm homered again in the fourth and added a two-run double in the eighth, raising his average to .177.

Nola was pulled after 4 2/3 innings and 94 pitches, and the Phillies’ bullpen didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way. Tim Mayza (1-1) got the last out of the fifth.

Freeland allowed seven runs, six earned, on 10 hits in five innings.

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the first with what the team said was a migraine.

Up next

RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2, 3.41 ERA) starts for the Rockies on Sunday in the rubber game of the series against the Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez (3-2, 2.42).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ROB PARENT
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.