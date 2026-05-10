Kelly is sharp after 3 straight shaky outings as the Diamondbacks beat the Mets 2-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly bounced back from three straight shaky starts to pitch seven effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 2-1 for a much-needed win on Saturday night.

Kelly (2-3) allowed a run on three hits and Paul Sewald worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save in as many chances. It was Arizona’s third win in 11 games.

Mets starter Clay Holmes (4-3) allowed a two-run single to Ildemaro Vargas in the third inning, but was otherwise sharp, allowing two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

He got little help from the Mets’ offense. New York had three hits a night after pulling out a 3-1 win in 10 innings over the Diamondbacks.

Kelly was much better after allowing 19 earned runs over 13 2/3 innings his previous three starts.

The right-hander allowed Brett Baty’s run-scoring single in the second inning and stranded two in the fifth after Tyrone Taylor’s two-out double. Kelly struck out six and walked three.

Arizona’s starters have pitched at least six innings in five straight starts for the first time since doing it in six straight last September.

Holmes held the Angels to an earned run in 6 2/3 innings his last start and was sharp again.

The right-hander worked around Adrian Del Castillo’s leadoff double in the second inning before running into trouble when Arizona loaded the bases in the third. Vargas lined a two-run single, but Holmes retired the next nine batters until being lifted following Nolan Arenado’s two-out single in the sixth.

Holmes had six strikeouts and two walks. He’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in all eight starts this season.

Up next

RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 2.50) will pitch the series finale for the Diamondbacks on Sunday. The Mets have yet to name a starter.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer