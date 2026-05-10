Brewers rally in 10th to win 4-3 as Yankees waste brilliant performance from Cam Schlittler

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras singled home the tying run in the eighth inning and hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday.

The Yankees wasted a brilliant performance from Cam Schlittler and have lost back-to-back games for the first time since they dropped five in a row from April 8-12. On Friday, they got just three hits against Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski and Shane Drohan in a 6-0 defeat.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a leadoff homer and drove in two runs for the Yankees. Jake Bauers went deep for Milwaukee.

Schlittler got struck in the left calf by a 108.5 mph liner off the bat of Contreras in the first but stayed in the game and allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, lowing his major league-leading ERA to 1.35.

After Ryan McMahon’s two-out RBI single on an 0-2 pitch from Aaron Ashby (7-0) put New York ahead 3-2 in the top of the 10th, Milwaukee scored twice in the bottom half to give Ashby the major league lead in wins.

Jackson Chourio’s one-out infield single off Fernando Cruz (3-1) tied it and put runners at first and second.

Tim Hill entered and got a weak grounder from Brice Turang. The lefty reliever tried to throw out the lead runner at third, but his throw hit Luis Rengifo in the left hand, loading the bases.

Contreras followed with a fly ball to right that easily brought home Rengifo.

Bauers got Milwaukee on the board in the seventh with a 420-foot shot to right-center off Brent Headrick. Turang hit a two-out single off Camilo Doval in the eighth, stole second and slid home on Contreras’ single to left.

Yankees right-hander Luis Gil has been placed on the injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with shoulder inflammation. The 2024 AL rookie of the year isn’t expected to throw for three weeks.

Up next

Seven months after undergoing elbow surgery, Carlos Rodón makes his season debut for the Yankees on Sunday. Logan Henderson (0-1, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Brewers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer